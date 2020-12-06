Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 35.3% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Booking by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,138.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,875.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,763.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,835.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

