CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.00.
CPI Card Group Company Profile
