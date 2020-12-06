CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMTS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.00.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

