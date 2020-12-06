Critical Analysis: Belden (NYSE:BDC) & FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE)

Belden (NYSE:BDC) and FiberCore (OTCMKTS:FBCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden -10.95% 15.55% 4.31% FiberCore N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Belden and FiberCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 2 2 5 0 2.33 FiberCore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden currently has a consensus target price of $41.94, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Belden is more favorable than FiberCore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Belden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Belden shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of FiberCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Belden has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiberCore has a beta of -4.04, indicating that its stock price is 504% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Belden and FiberCore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.13 billion 0.89 -$377.02 million $4.52 9.43 FiberCore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FiberCore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Belden.

Summary

Belden beats FiberCore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications. The Industrial Solutions segment includes physical network and fieldbus infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems customized to end user, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) needs. The company was founded by Joseph C. Belden in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

FiberCore Company Profile

FiberCore, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets single-mode and multimode optical fiber, and optical fiber preforms for the telecommunications and data communications industry. The company's principal operating units are FiberCore Jena A.G. (FCJ), its wholly owned subsidiary in Germany; and Xtal FiberCore Brasil S.A. (Xtal), the company's 90% owned subsidiary in Campinas, Brazil. FCJ manufactures both multimode and single-mode fiber and preforms with an emphasis on the multimode market; Xtal manufactures both single-mode and multimode fiber, and single-mode preforms with an emphasis on the single-mode market. Through its subsidiary, FiberCore Systems, Inc., the company designs, installs, and maintains optical fiber networks, wide area networks, and non-fiber optic networks primarily in the Northeast U.S., for local area network applications, such as those used in hospitals, universities, government, and commercial buildings. The company markets its optical fiber products under the trademarks, InfoGlasÂ®, EconoGradeÂ®, and ValuGradeÂ®. Fibercore competes with Corning, Inc.; Furukawa/OFS; Alcatel; Draka; Samsung; and Sumitomo. FiberCore, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Charlton, Massachusetts. On October 6, 2004 the voluntary petition of FiberCore, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to liquidation under Chapter 7. The Company had filed for Chapter 11 on November 14, 2003.

