Critical Survey: Lennox International (NYSE:LII) vs. Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) and Lennox International (NYSE:LII) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Tecogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Tecogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lennox International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tecogen has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennox International has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tecogen and Lennox International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Lennox International 3 11 1 0 1.87

Lennox International has a consensus price target of $252.79, suggesting a potential downside of 8.41%. Given Lennox International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Tecogen.

Profitability

This table compares Tecogen and Lennox International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -8.93% -12.88% -7.54% Lennox International 9.95% -176.45% 17.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tecogen and Lennox International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $33.43 million 1.08 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -20.71 Lennox International $3.81 billion 2.78 $408.70 million $11.19 24.66

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lennox International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lennox International beats Tecogen on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets, as well as rooftop units, split system/air handler combinations, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems that helps in preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

