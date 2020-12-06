Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.