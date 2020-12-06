CSFB Raises Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$94.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$94.07 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$95.80.

Shares of BMO opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

