Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Raised by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.56 and a 200-day moving average of $200.76. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

