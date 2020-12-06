Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.28 and its 200-day moving average is $216.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $289.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $593,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

