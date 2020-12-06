Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after buying an additional 161,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

NYSE DLR opened at $135.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

