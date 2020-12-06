Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Digital Turbine worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $939,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,209 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,432 shares of company stock worth $4,190,013 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPS opened at $42.95 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

