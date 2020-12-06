EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.