eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.97 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.