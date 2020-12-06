Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $5,397,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,391,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

