EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Decreased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

