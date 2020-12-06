Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGIY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Engie in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Engie from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

