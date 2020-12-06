Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Unilever Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

