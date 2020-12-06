Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $2.19 Million in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 66.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 30,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 65.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $206.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $137.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

