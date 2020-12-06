Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas G. Trouche sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $154,702.34. Also, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,121 shares of company stock worth $1,148,852 over the last three months. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

