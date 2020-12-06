Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $267.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $723.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.44 and a 200-day moving average of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

