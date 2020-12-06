Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 13.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $853.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

