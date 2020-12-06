Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,971 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter worth $108,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the second quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 48.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.29. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

