Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $29,000.

BEPC opened at $72.95 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $2.2591 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

