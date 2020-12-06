Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,898,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,354,000 after buying an additional 810,679 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 290.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 41,502 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WH stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 90 countries.

