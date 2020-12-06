Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

BRBR stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $863.47 million, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

