Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

