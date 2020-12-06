Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

EQNR stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

