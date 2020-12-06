Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,229 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 32.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $153.15.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.