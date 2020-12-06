Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000.

IQLT stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

