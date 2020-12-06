Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after buying an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.