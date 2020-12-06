Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

