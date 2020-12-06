Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

