Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,483 shares of company stock worth $12,916,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.40. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

