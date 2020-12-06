Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 347 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $141.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $82.98 and a twelve month high of $141.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

