Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000.

SDOG stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

