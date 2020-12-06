Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

