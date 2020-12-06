Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

