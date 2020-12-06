Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 580.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,203,000 after acquiring an additional 362,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $73.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.00. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $76.16.

