Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $71.60 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

