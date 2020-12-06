Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 164.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter.

TAN opened at $81.42 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $88.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

