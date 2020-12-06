Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,094,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,726 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.20 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

