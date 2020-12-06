Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 930.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of QUS stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

