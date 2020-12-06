Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 95.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

