Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,800,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,481,000 after purchasing an additional 199,951 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,574,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSKR. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

FSKR stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is 108.91%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

