Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 44.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,513 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. 13.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

