Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $243.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $156.17 and a one year high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.