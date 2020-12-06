Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.91. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $119.48.

