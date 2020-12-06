Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $617,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

