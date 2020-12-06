Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $628,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after buying an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.