Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

