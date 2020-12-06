Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

